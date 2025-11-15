Borussia Dortmund show ‘concrete interest’ in Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid have a chequered record of blooding the youngsters that emerge from their talented youth system of late, with Raul Asencio keeping a Castilla presence in the side after the exits of Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez. Recent history has seen Los Blancos tend to prefer to sell their players on with a buyback option, rather than try to develop them in the first team.

That has been the case with the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Rafa Marin and Nico Paz of late. With defender Joan Martinez, there has been little suggestion of that though – Los Blancos appear to feel he is good enough to make the leap without an intermediary step. Last year he was sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, after spending preseason with the first team, but his progress is back on track this season.

Borussia Dortmund want Martinez

According to The Athletic, Martinez does have suitors around Europe though, and Borussia Dortmund have shown ‘concrete interest’ in the 18-year-old. Real Madrid are expected to reject any offers out of hand; he is under contract until 2029 and has a €70m release clause. Recent reports have said that Los Blancos have instructed Xabi Alonso to include Martinez in his plans this season, and he is expected to have a role in the second half of the season.

Martinez is getting back into rhythm with Real Madrid Castilla currently, and has become a regular under Alvaro Arbeloa this season. So far he has made 11 appearances, starting every game in Primera Federacion.

Real Madrid centre-back planning

Real Madrid’s faith in Martinez may become evident next summer though, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both expected to leave. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, but should one arrive and Rudiger stay, then Martinez’s opportunities will be limited.