Barcelona look into signing of four Bundesliga stars

Next summer will be an incredibly important transfer window for Barcelona, who will need to address key positions in Hansi Flick’s squad. The departure of Inigo Martinez before the start of the current season means that a centre-back is required, and if Robert Lewandowski is not offered a new contract, a striker would also be on the agenda.

As such, preparations are already being made to address these during the 2026 summer transfer window. Targets are being drawn up, and right now, Barcelona are putting a keen focus on the Bundesliga, where there is very interesting options.

It’s no secret that Barcelona are interested in replacing Lewandowski with Harry Kane, and according to MD, the English striker is one of four targets that the Catalans have gathered information on in recent weeks. Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate Dayot Upamecano, who is out of contract next summer, is another, with the final two being Borussia Dortmund pair Nico Schlotterbeck and Serhou Guirassy.

Schlotterbeck is reportedly reluctant to sign a new deal at Dortmund, which would mean that he is available for a cut-price fee next summer. As for Guirassy, his asking price is set at €65m, which is also how much Barcelona would be able to sign Kane for.

Bundesliga could be best avenue for Barcelona

Barcelona are facing one of their most important transfer windows in recent years. Flick’s squad has noticeably dropped off this season, and the injection of one or two top signings next summer could see them re-establish themselves as one of the best sides in Europe, especially given how important the centre-back and striker positions are.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Kane, Upamecano, Schlotterbeck or Guirassy end up at the Spotify Camp Nou, but if even one of them does, it would be a statement of intent from Barcelona.