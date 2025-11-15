As ever at Barcelona, the talk surrounding the potential transfer business is down the line is a constant, and perhaps the spotlight of that conversation is most focused on Robert Lewandowski. The veteran Polish forward is out of contract next summer and has faced a number of questions on his future.

The 37-year-old has said that he is not thinking too far beyond the end of the season currently, while most journalists in Barcelona seem to be under the impression that Lewandowski will leave. That would leave a hole in Barcelona’s frontline that few seem to be backing Ferran Torres to fill entirely. Most recently, Harry Kane is the name that continues to be offered as an option to fill it, with the England international reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona believe number nine signing is viable

The question that has become incessant over the last five years is whether Barcelona’s salary limit would allow for that move. MD say that the economic department believe that a major signing up front is a possibility, albeit it under a series of conditions. The first of those is that Lewandowski leaves, with his salary supposedly taking up €40m in Barcelona’s salary limit.

The second is for Barcelona to return to the so-called 1:1 rule, which in practice means that they could spend with fewer restrictions if their wage bill drops within their salary limit. A crucial part of that would be the remaining €30m due from their VIP seats lease, which is scheduled for December, although auditors Crowe are yet to include this in their accounts. Another factor is Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou, which would increase their matchday earnings.

Barcelona’s number nine targets

In terms of whom they would use that salary limit space on, the ‘impossible dream’ is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who is out of their financial reach. Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is also a player admired by Barcelona, but he too seems challenging financially. More affordable options include Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

Most Barcelona fans will take the news with a pinch of salt; for the last three summers the club have briefed publicly and privately that they will have more spending capacity than they did. Recent signings Joan Garcia, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford and others have relied on the emergency injury rule to be registered.