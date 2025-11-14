Real Madrid will be aiming to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga going into the Christmas break, in the next ‘section’ of the season as Xabi Alonso put it in September. Their hopes of doing so were certainly damaged by the prospect of injuries for Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga, who were sent home from France duty on Friday.

Mbappe played the entire match on Thursday against Ukraine in a 4-0 victory, in which Mbappe scored a brace and gave an assist. Camavinga has been out of action all week though training alone, as he deals with a muscle injury. Both were sent home on Friday though, with Mbappe struggling with inflammation in his ankle.

Real Madrid receive positive update on injuries

According to Cadena Cope, neither injury is serious though, and both are expected to be in action after the international break, as Los Blancos travel to face Elche. This has been confirmed by Marca, and Los Blancos will no doubt be delighted that both will miss France’s long trip to face Azerbaijan on Sunday in Les Bleus final World Cup qualifier. Mbappe has been dealing with ankle issues since the last international break, when he also missed the second of France’s qualifiers, returning to Madrid early.

Positive news for Xabi Alonso after international break

It follows a trend of positive news for Xabi Alonso in terms of injuries. Defender Antonio Rudiger is due to return imminently, adding more depth in central defence, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be closer to full fitness after a tentative return to action earlier this month against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano. Dani Carvajal is the only major injury absence facing Los Blancos, and he will be out for the rest of the calendar year in all likelihood.