After a strong win in El Clasico over Barcelona, albeit by a narrow margin, Real Madrid were expected to go from strength to strength under Xabi Alonso. Yet the emotional and psychological boost from the win has fizzled out in fairly resounding fashion.

Much of the week after the game focused not on Real Madrid’s win, but on Vinicius Junior’s outburst towards Xabi Alonso and then subsequent apology. Despite the public mea culpa, and a 4-0 win over Valencia, the headlines continued to focus on Alonso’s relationship with the dressing room, strained according to multiple sources.

Real Madrid concerned by unexpected drop in form

According to Diario AS earlier this week, the hierarchy at Bernabeu were ‘surprised’ at the step back taken against Liverpool in a 1-0 defeat, and the in a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano. The club have not found a clear explanation for the lack of consistency or the lack of entertaining football so far. There is concern over the fact that after nearly six months in charge, Alonso has not managed to inspire either, nor win over the dressing room.

Complete confidence in Xabi Alonso

Despite the surprise, concern and the unexpected drop, the same author, Jose Felix Diaz, has published a more recent article assuring that the hierarchy, including President Florentino Perez, have total confidence in Alonso. They do mention the fleeting appearance of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield did cause a few frowns, but on the whole, there has been little suggestion of alarm or crisis within the club, who are patiently awaiting progress from Alonso and his side.

Real Madrid’s lead crucial

Alonso will be well aware that while he seeks out the consistency and attacking flare demanded, he can ill afford to drop points. The criticism has arrived largely off the back of reported discontent from the dressing room, but there is little doubt that Real Madrid’s play has been underwhelming compared with their results. Should Los Blancos cede further ground to Barcelona in La Liga, the tension will become tangible at Valdebebas.