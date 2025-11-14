Lamine Yamal has been at the centre of rather intense battle between Barcelona and Spain in recent months, with both sides accusing the other of not looking after their premier talent. It appears Lamine Yamal is intent on putting an end to it.

After he played and started two games in September, through pain, Hansi Flick accused Spain manager Luis de la Fuente of not taking care of the teenager, with the latter responding that Flick lacked empathy. Lamine Yamal would then miss the October international break, as he recovered from his sports hernia, and is out of the Spain squad this time round too, after undergoing further treatment on Monday.

Barcelona-Spain conflict flares up

Following the treatment, Barcelona say they communicated the medical report, which suggests a 7-10 day rest for Lamine Yamal, to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). President Joan Laporta noted that it was normal they would treat their player when they are not playing, and that he must be protected.

However Spain released an angry statement on Tuesday, confirming that Lamine Yamal had been freed from international duty due to the injury, but expressed ‘surprise and dismay’ that they had not been made aware of it until late on Monday night. In the hours following, de la Fuente gave three separate interviews expressing his own surprise at the situation.

Lamine Yamal calls for peace – with one eye on Lionel Messi showdown

The two sides will have to find common ground in the coming months though. Diario AS report that Lamine Yamal has made it clear to Barcelona that he wants to be present for La Finalissima in March, where Spain will take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina. He has asked Barcelona to resolve their issues with the RFEF by then, feeling that he is in the middle of a dispute that he has not caused. As such, RFEF President Rafael Louzan and Barcelona President Joan Laporta will meet to discuss the matter.