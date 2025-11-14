Barcelona are set to be back at Camp Nou next season for the full campaign for the first time in three years, and now fans have had a first glimpse at what their players will look like in it. Images of Barclona’s home kit for the 2026-27 season have been leaked.

The Blaugrana this season have a fairly traditional take on their characteristic blue and red stripes, but those stripes do face up and down the kit. The twist this year for their first Clasico league clash was Ed Sheeran’s logo appearing on the front of it, as he promotes his new album.

Block tones for Barcelona 2026-27 kit

The first images of next season’s home strip have been leaked by Memorabilia 1899, who tend to be a reliable source of advances on what Barcelona will be wearing in the future. Next season Barcelona’s shirt will contain just four stripes, with different tones of red and blue forming four more stripes within each.

As pointed out by Radio Catalunya, the stripes bear some resemblance to the 2006-07 strip, which celebrated 50 years at Camp Nou for Barcelona. Their return to the renovated version will occur on the club’s 70-year anniversary at their ground.

20 years of Unicef partnership

The 2006-07 shirt was also the first to feature children’s charity Unicef on the shirt, the first time any name had appeared on the front of a Barcelona kit. Next year will mark two decades of the UN partnership with Barcelona.

However the Blaugrana have also come in for criticism, with UN-HCR (the UN’s refugee agency) now relegated to a much smaller position the bottom of the back of their shirt. Barcelona have also been sponsored by other companies that have been accused indirectly of human rights abuses too, including Qatar Foundation, and more recently, Visit DR Congo.