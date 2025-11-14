The arrival of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid was expected to shake things up at the Bernabeu, and that has been the case. Although he did not play towards the end of last season due to a confidence issue, Rodrygo Goes has been one of the major victims of that changing of the guard.

Rodrygo was a de facto starter under Carlo Ancelotti after the exit of Karim Benzema, but under Alonso, the likes of Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono have taken up much of the game time that he might have had. Now playing in his preferred position on the left, he is firmly behind Vinicius Junior in the pecking order, and has played just 359 minutes this season, contributing a single assist.

Conflicting reports on Chelsea interest

This week has seen differing stories emerge on the interest in Rodrygo. Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked to Rodrygo during the summer, but this week it has been reported that Chelsea have initiated conversations with Los Blancos about the Brazilian. That has also been denied by Fabrizio Romano.

Rodrygo tells Real Madrid he wants to leave

The Brazilian international did make it clear that he had offers to leave in the summer though, and now it seems that he is willing to test the market. Indykaila say that Rodrygo’s desire to leave has now been communicated to Real Madrid. It remains to be seen how they will react to that, or if they will at all.

Exclusive 💣 Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid in January. The message has been delivered to @realmadrid officials. pic.twitter.com/8avhnYes2P — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 14, 2025

Does selling Rodrygo make sense for Real Madrid?

While successive managers have decided that Vinicius Junior is ahead of Rodrygo in the pecking order, with uncertainty about the former’s future next summer too, Real Madrid may be reluctant to left one of the premier left-sided forwards go. On the other hand, the funds Rodrygo could bring in might fund a move for a midfielder that many feel they need to make their possession more fluid.