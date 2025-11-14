Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has said that the current European champions are on the same path as the golden era of Spanish football, which saw La Roja lift back-to-back major honours for six years. He also gave his verdict on Lamine Yamal’s injury, and Dani Olmo’s recent issues.

Speaking ahead of Spain’s clash with Georgia, where a win will all but confirm their spot at the 2026 World Cup, de la Fuente told Marca that he was keen to see this team go down in history.

“I’m so attached to these players that I want them all to be remembered forever. Above all, I want them to be etched in everyone’s memory, to be a national team like the one from 2008 to 2012, which was legendary. This team is on its way to that, and these players have the chance to make history.”

De la Fuente on injuries and Lamine Yamal

On Saturday night, La Roja take on Georgia in Tblisi, before returning to La Cartuja in Seville to face Turkiye in their final qualifier. They do so with a number of injuries, as Pedri, Robin Le Normand, Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams miss out.

“That’s going to happen, let’s hope the players who are currently injured recover by then. Injuries always happen in football, there are many months ahead, many demanding matches, and we’ll pray there aren’t any more injuries, although unfortunately there will be.”

Of course the most high-profile absence is Lamine Yamal. De la Fuente expressed his surprise at how Barcelona handled his treatment on Tuesday, but decided not to fan the flames of controversy.

“The best news is that he has 15 years left with us. We have to think about the present and the future. The present means relying on the players we have, winning, and practically securing qualification, and that’s our focus. Everything can be improved, and everyone will try to improve, but what we need to improve is our performance tomorrow. We’re doing well, and we need to keep improving.”

The forecast is that Lamine Yamal will return to training on Tuesday the 18th. Meanwhile, he'll continue completing the daily exercises for his pubalgia. The goal for him is to arrive in full condition for the game against Athletic Club. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2025

De la Fuente on Dani Olmo

With Pedri absent, it does free up a space in the starting line-up, which could be for Dani Olmo. The Barcelona star has been struggling with injuries this season, but de la Fuente expressed complete confidence in him.

“He’s a player who can play in different positions. I have no doubt about it; he’s made for the national team. He’s the kind of player who, even when he’s not playing well at his club, comes in and performs at a very high level. He arrived at the European Championship with physical problems and still played at a great level. As a person, he’s also a great guy. He can play or not, and whatever he contributes will always benefit the team.”