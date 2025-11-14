Barcelona and Spain star Dani Olmo was a key factor in their success during Euro 2024 and the 2024-25 season, but fans only got small runs of his best form on his return to Spanish football. After another tricky start to this campaign, Olmo is now back fit and started in Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo.

Now with the Spain squad, Olmo will be hoping for a consistent run of form, having started less than half of Barcelona’s matches this season. With Fermin Lopez in fine fettle, Olmo has increased competition for his spot both at Barcelona and for Spain, but now feels that he is returning to his best.

“Good, much better now. I’ve just recovered from the discomfort that kept me out of the last squad, and after playing three games with Barca, I’m now getting back into form. I feel great, very comfortable, training hard, and ready to return to my best,” he told MD.

Olmo on injury prevention plan

Much has been made of the fact that Barcelona have tried to place Olmo on a specific plan after conducting a study of his muscle structure. The Blaugrana carried out a similar process with teammate Pedri last year, which had strong results. Although he has now gone down, Pedri played 49 straight games prior to that.

“Well, there’s a plan, that’s clear. I’ve had the bad luck of some problems in my career, and I know my body very well; I know what I need. I try to work both on and off the field, in the gym, to prevent those kinds of problems as much as possible. But in the end, it’s football: you can’t control everything 100%, even though I give my all to always be available.”

Olmo explained that he has a meticulous approach off the pitch as well as the work he does on it, in a bid to remain fit.

“Yes, all of this is the unseen work, the work off the field. It’s something I believe in. You have to work hard on the field, but also off it, because it has an impact. Recovery is important: nutrition, sleep, rest… It’s something I always try to demand almost perfection from myself in that regard. I feel good, I try to do it, and I try to always be prepared.”

Fermín López' role has changed at Spain. He no longer is just an option, but an important one, since head coach Luis de la Fuente values his progress a lot. His sense of goal has led him to be even considered a striker by De la Fuente. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 14, 2025

‘I’ve had more problems here than in my entire career’

Olmo was also asked about the mental toll that it takes on a player when they are unable to have a consistent run of fitness. He admitted that his injury issues had been worse over the last year than before.

“Look, being injured isn’t pleasant for any player. It’s something I emphasize a lot now, especially during this period at Barca, where I’ve had quite a few problems, more than in my entire career. It’s something I’ve tried to focus on, that invisible work that no one sees. There’s a lot of press at Barca, a lot of people talking, but that doesn’t worry me. I know what I have to do and what works for me. I’m constantly learning and I’m completely confident that what I’m doing will serve me well in the future.”

Pedri also spoke about the peaks and troughs of being injured recently, and Gavi is currently on the way back from a long injury too now. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been more or unable to field his strongest line-up since March due to injuries.