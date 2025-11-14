Chelsea make shock play for 19-year-old Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe is set to leave the club in January, and Chelsea have emerged as a shock option for him. The 19-year-old has scarcely featured for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso, and is keen to get more game time.

Although Endrick did miss the opening month of the season, he has been fit for the last two, and Alonso has handed him just 11 minutes so far. With Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti publicly noting that he needs to play in order to make it to the World Cup with the Selecao, Endrick appears to have grown tired of waiting for chances at the Bernabeu, nearly 18 months into his time in Spain.

Chelsea make shock play for Endrick signature

According to Cadena SER, Chelsea have emerged as a shock option for Endrick in January. Los Blancos had all but signed a deal with Olympique Lyon for Endrick to head there on loan, and the player has given the green light too. Chelsea have enquired about his situation in January, with Real Madrid willing to loan him out until the end of the season, and Endrick is now mulling over his options again.

Olympique Lyon move still on

That said, a move to Lyon is still the most likely outcome. The competition for places at Stamford Bridge hurts Chelsea’s chances, but it is worth remembering that the Blues were in the race with Real Madrid for his signature when he was at Palmeiras. As an aside, Canal+ (via Sport) have revealed some of the details of the proposed loan to Lyon, which woud cost the French side €800k. They also say there would be a financial penalty if Endrick does not reach 25 appearances, incentivising game time, and that Los Blancos would have a recall clause until the 15th of January in case one of their forwards is seriously injured.