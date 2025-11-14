Since the arrival of Director of Football Deco, Barcelona have made a more concerted effort to bring in teenage players with potential, and there has also been an increase in their interest in the Brazilian market. Both those trends are united in links to midfielder Ze Lucas.

The 17-year-old holding midfielder is currently at the under-17 World Cup in Qatar with Brazil, but was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Deco reportedly sat down with Sport Recife to discuss a potential move to Barcelona, but no deal was reached.

Barcelona were offered Ze Lucas in the summer

Fresh reporting in Brazil from Globo Esporte (via Sport) explains that Ze Lucas was being offered to Barcelona. Sport Recife are looking to ease pressure on their bank accounts by selling their star talent to Europe. Having already turned down offers of €12m, Sport Recife are looking for a fee of €17m in order to let him leave. Barcelona have been maintaining contact with the Brazilian side to remain aware of his progress.

Ze Lucas move could be imminent

They may need to move fast if they do want to secure his signature though. Not only is he on show at the under-17 World Cup, but Sport Recife Sporting Director Enrico Ambrigini is currently in Qatar following his progress, and agent Guilherme Cavalcanti could well be there in the coming days too. This is because they expect offers to arrive for him during the tournament.

Would Barcelona pursue Ze Lucas?

Certainly Deco has shown an interest in younger talents that he either believes could be of use to Barcelona, or could be sold on at a profit. Ze Lucas is also a more defensive option in midfield, which Barcelona have struggled for since Sergio Busquets left. Currently Marc Casado and Frenkie de Jong are occupying the deepest midfield role.

Barcelona’s great hope is Marc Bernal, but with the 18-year-old coming off the back of a cruciate ligament injury, there are even fewer guarantees he will reach his potential now.