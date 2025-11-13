Former Chelsea target eyeing move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid have competed for a number of transfers over the years, and there could be more in the future. One player that may be on both clubs’ radars is Yeremay Hernandez, who has been a revelation for RC Deportivo in Segunda.

Yeremay broke on to the scene last season with 15 goals, although it was his excellent dribbling ability that caught the eyes of clubs across Europe. Chelsea were one of those very interested in signing him, but in the end, there was no agreement reached, which has meant that the 22-year-old has remained at Deportivo.

If he were to move, La Liga would be a likely destination, with Yeremay revealing to Cadena SER (via MD) that he would welcome a move to one of the two El Clasico sides.

“I really like the Spanish league, our league. I like the big teams, Barça or Real Madrid. They are top teams and I would love to (play for one of them). It would be a dream one day to be able to play in one of those two teams. But for now the dream I have is to play for Depor.”

Yeremay opens up on Spain aspirations

Yeremay is one of a number of talented Spanish footballers that could be in contention for a La Roja call-up in the years to come, although he has recognised that he is unlikely to receive the call from Luis de la Fuente anytime soon.

“It’s a bit far away. Now it’s a bit far away, I’m playing in the Second Division and I have to keep taking steps. Hopefully one day it will come, because it would be the best.”

Yeremay will certainly be a player to watch in the coming years, and it would be no surprise to see him end up in La Liga sooner rather than later – even if Deportivo don’t achieve promotion from Segunda.