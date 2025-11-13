Luis Rubiales has been back in the news this week after publishing his own book, and now he has gone viral following an incident that has taken place at a presentation event on Thursday.

On Thursday, Rubiales’ book “Matar a Rubiales” (“Killing Rubiales”) was released, and he held a launch event for it. The book speaks in detail about the case involving himself and Jenni Hermoso, whom he was deemed to have sexually assaulted after a kiss without consent in the aftermath of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0 against England.

There has been a lot of criticism of Rubiales’ book, and some of that feeling was thrown back at the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Cameras captured the moment that he had eggs thrown at him by a member of the audience during the launch event.

Le acaban de tirar tres huevos a Luis Rubiales en la presentación de su libro al grito de "sinvergüenza". Le han tenido que parar para que Rubiales no le pegase. pic.twitter.com/zwHbu38DLL — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) November 13, 2025

La agresión a Rubiales durante la presentación de su libro. El autor del lanzamiento de tres huevos ya está detenido. pic.twitter.com/TW07qIl1Zg — MARCA (@marca) November 13, 2025

Rubiales initially sought to defend himself, before trying to go for the attacker. In the end, he did not get the chance, as security and other members of the audience intervened to subdue the person that had thrown the eggs.

Rubiales has contested sexual assault conviction

This book launch was one of the first times that Rubiales has been at a public event since he was convicted of sexual assault. Immediately after the verdict in his trial was delivered back in February, his legal team launched multiple appeals, The prosecution also sought further action, as their belief is that the ex-RFEF chief should have been given jail time, rather than a fine, which was the punishment he received.

There is sure to be further reaction to this egg-throwing incident involving Rubiales in the coming days, with it currently remaining to be seen what action befalls the person who sought to thrown eggs at the former Federation president.