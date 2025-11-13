Former Real Madrid and current Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has told Vinicius Junior that he was in the wrong during El Clasico, when he left the pitch in a furious outburst at manager Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian forward and Alonso have not been seeing eye to eye in the early stages of their coexistence at Real Madrid.

It was reported after the incident that Ancelotti had discussed the incident with Vinicius, who later apologised, although notably not to Alonso. His national team manager confirmed that was he felt Vinicius had gone too far in an interview with Diario AS.

“He simply made a mistake that day and needs to understand his new role at Real Madrid, a more important role in the dressing room than before. He made a mistake, he apologised, and he must learn from it. The coach has the right to make the changes he needs to improve the team.”

‘Ballon d’Or may have affected Vinicius, but now…’

Last season Vinicius struggled to find his best form, and many pointed to the fallout from Vinicius finishing second in the Ballon d’Or rankings as the point where things started to decline for him. Ancelotti felt that it may have had an impact, but was no longer a factor.

“It might have affected him a little, but now Vini is close to his best form. He’s playing very well and is being decisive. Vini has a strong character; he doesn’t dwell too much on his mistakes or the criticism he receives. He looks ahead very quickly. I’m sure Vini will arrive at the World Cup in top condition.”

‘Rodrygo is doing very well now’ – Ancelotti

One of the more curious cases at the end of Ancelotti’s tenure was Rodrygo Goes, who was not seen on the pitch between the Copa del Rey final and the Club World Cup. Despite claiming he had a fever at the time, Rodrygo appeared to be struggling with his mental health, and has described it as a ‘very difficult time’ – Ancelotti appeared to be under the impression he was over that.

“Generally speaking, we all have moments of greater or lesser difficulty in life. When you’re going through a difficult time, you need help from the people around you. Right now, I see Rodrygo doing very well personally, motivated, and happy, which wasn’t the case at the end of last season. It’s not that I did anything in particular; I just understood the problem he was having and tried to help him in the best way I could.”

Endrick’s chances of going to the World Cup

Earlier this week Ancelotti explained that ‘Endrick should discuss what’s best with Real Madrid’, given his lack of minutes under Alonso. Many took that to mean that he would need to move for more game time in order to get back into the Brazil squad.

“He’s a very important player because he’s one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football. We’re evaluating him. But it’s not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That’s a matter between Real Madrid and the player. Those who say I said that are wrong. He should talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid. I would never advise Real Madrid on what to do with one of their players. The club knows very well what it has to do.”

Whether Ancelotti meant that or not, it does seem as if Endrick has taken his advice. A loan move to Olympique Lyon is reportedly already in place for the January transfer window.