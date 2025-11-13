Real Madrid star left out of international match as injury persists

Real Madrid have already seen two players withdraw from international duty because of injuries, and a third could be set to follow. Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde were unable to join up with Belgium and Uruguay respectively after they each suffered blows during last weekend’s draw at Rayo Vallecano, and Eduardo Camavinga could follow suit.

Camavinga has yet to train with France since joining up with his national team colleagues at Clairefontaine. The midfielder is suffering with discomfort that he sustained at Vallecas, which he cannot seem to shake – as such, he was left out of Les Bleus’ squad for their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Thursday.

As per Diario AS, the France Football Federation will make a decision on Camavinga in the next few hours. He is currently classed as a doubt to face Azerbaijan on Sunday, so he could be released from the squad in order to make his return to Real Madrid, where he would be monitored by the club’s medical staff.

Return would be good for Real Madrid – but not Camavinga

There is little doubt that Real Madrid would welcome Camavinga’s early return from international duty, given that he will be an important player for the upcoming matches that Xabi Alonso’s side has. However, it would not be ideal for him, given that his chances of a prominent role in the France squad are currently hanging in the balance.

This international break was a great opportunity for Camavinga to impress France head coach Didier Deschamps, given that club and international teammate Aurelien Tchouameni was not called upon due to injury. He needs the minutes to ensure his place for Les Bleus, but rather than making his mark, this injury situation has meant that he could fall down the pecking order ahead of next summer’s World Cup.