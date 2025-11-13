Lamine Yamal is once again the talking point in Spain this week, despite not being on the pitch, nor commenting in the media. The Barcelona star dropped out of international duty after undergoing a procedure on Monday, as he continues to work his way back from a sports hernia.

Social media in Spain has seen significant criticism for Lamine Yamal, questioning his commitment to La Roja, after Luis de la Fuente admitted confusion over the process of his treatment. De la Fuente has defended the 18-year-old too, saying that he was keen to be there.

Speaking on Thursday, Real Madrid rival Dean Huijsen first of all declared that there were no issues between the two sides of the Clasico divide in the Spain camp.

“When we come here we’re teammates, when we play we’re rivals. It’s normal. On the pitch we’re fierce rivals, but off the pitch there’s a great atmosphere. It has to be that way,” he told RadioMarca.

Huijsen defends Lamine Yamal over injury

He would go on to defend Lamine Yamal against criticism over his injury, pointing out that he too left the Spain camp with muscle discomfort in the October international break.

“He has discomfort and it’s normal that he’s gone home; I left too. Lamine is a normal kid, he’s 18 years old. Sometimes things get blown out of proportion. The same thing happens with Vinicius: he’s an incredible player and a really good guy, but when he does the smallest thing he gets criticised too much. If we deserve to be criticised, then criticise us, but many times it goes too far.”

The forecast is that Lamine Yamal will return to training on Tuesday the 18th. Meanwhile, he'll continue completing the daily exercises for his pubalgia. The goal for him is to arrive in full condition for the game against Athletic Club. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2025

Ferran Torres backs Barcelona teammate

As Spain prepare for a clash with Georgia in Tblisi on Saturday, there was still plenty of focus on Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres also came out in his defence.

“I was surprised that the first question wasn’t about Lamine. The players who are available have come here and we have to focus on that. Treatment, gym and that’s it,” he recommended for his club teammate, as quoted by MD.