The merry-go-round of central defenders out of contract continues to spin this week, and it looks as if one of the key figures in the occasion is at a crossroads over his future. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could also play a key role in the future of several other players.

Real Madrid have made it one of their objectives to recruit a central defender next summer, and several options are available on a free transfer. Alongside Konate, Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano are also out of contract next summer, while Los Blancos have a decision to make on the future of Antonio Rudiger too.

Konate faced with crossroads over Liverpool future

Liverpool made multiple offers to Konate in the summer, all of which were rejected by the Frenchman, with many on Merseyside suspecting that Real Madrid’s interest was behind it. According to Indykaila, Liverpool have now made what they intend to be a final offer to Konate, which would make him one of the higher earners at the club. They say that the offer was made a little less than two weeks ago, but has not yet been turned down by Konate.

Real Madrid plan less obvious than in the summer

In the summer, once William Saliba had agreed to extend his stay at Arsenal, it seemed clear they would look to bring in Konate on a free. However talk of Konate in Madrid has cooled. Liverpool are also favourites for the signature of Guehi, who is deemed too expensive in the Spanish capital.

The case of Upamecano is slightly different; Bayern Munich are still making a major effort to retain him. Real Madrid have reportedly met with Upamecano of late, and Kylian Mbappe certainly tried to encourage his France teammate towards a move to Real Madrid earlier this week.