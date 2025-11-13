It is little secret in the Spanish capital that Real Madrid are looking to bring in a defender next summer to strengthen their backline options for the coming season. Although Antonio Rudiger is expected to discuss a new deal with Los Blancos in 2026, both he and David Alaba are expected to leave at the end of their contracts, meaning Xabi Alonso will need more depth in defence.

Their top choice was William Saliba, but after extending his deal with Arsenal, he has been scratched from their shortlist. Real Madrid have also been linked with Marc Guehi after his move to Liverpool collapsed, but the Crystal Palace and England man has now been deemed too expensive by Los Blancos.

The other two options they have been linked with are Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, both of who are out of contract next summer and available on free contracts. Liverpool and Bayern are expected to offer wage rises to both in a bid to keep them.

Real Madrid’s stance on Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano would be Real Madrid’s preference in a straight choice, say Cadena SER. The Bayern defender, who was the subject of flirting from Kylian Mbappe this week, has received better reports from Real Madrid’s scouts. However Los Blancos fear an agreement could be more difficult due to his agent Moussa Sissoko, feeling that he could be using them in order to drive up the price for Bayern, as happened with Alphonso Davies last season.

Ibrahima Konate still on the table

There is less fear over that being the case with Konate, who has already turned down several offers from Liverpool over the course of 2025. Either way, Real Madrid have intensified their scouting of both, and are keeping a close eye on their negotiations with their clubs before making their move.