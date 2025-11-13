Liverpool owners pulling out of plans to buy La Liga side

Getafe have been on the market for some time, with owner and President Angel Torres listening to offers for the club. It looked as if it would be Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) that were set to complete a takeover deal, but it now seems they are pulling out of plans to do so.

After evaluating several options in Europe, including Girondins de Bordeaux and Malaga, FSG looked as if they had plumped for Getafe as the perfect place to get involved with another club on the European continent. The location, on the outskirts of Madrid, facilities and stability in La Liga were regarded as a strong fit, and in September, completed a due diligence assessment on Los Azulones without any issues.

Liverpool owners pull out of Getafe purchase

According to Marca though, FSG are no longer pursuing a deal with Torres. The key reason was that with La Liga’s salary limit rules in place, which allow clubs a smaller margin for spending beyond their income, meant that the aggressive investment they were keen to carry out in the short-term would be difficult if not impossible. That combined with a veteran squad at the Coliseum made it tricky for them to go ahead with their vision of Getafe as a place to develop players and create either profit or fresh talent for Liverpool. A deal would have been in the region of €115-130m.

Qatari investment fund next option for Getafe

As such, Getafe are now in conversations with Qatari investment fund JTA International Investment Holding, who have been in talks over a deal for several months now. Marca go on to say that an agreement would include a naming rights deal for the stadium for the next two years, which would provide an immediate economic boost.

Torres would continue as president in this case, under the direction of JTA, but it is said that he still has some reservations over the deal. Any immediate economic boost would aid Getafe in terms of their chronic salary limit issues, which saw Chrisantus Uche and Omar Alderete depart in the summer. Despite cutting their wage bill last year, the club still finished €2.1m in the red for the 2024-25 campaign.