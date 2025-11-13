During the summer transfer window, Jan Virgili departed Barcelona to sign for fellow La Liga side Mallorca. The winger, who was highly-rated in Catalonia, has had an impressive start to life at Son Moix, having established himself as a regular starter.

As per Marca, Virgili opened up on his decision to join Mallorca, as he revealed why he chose Jagoba Arrasate’s side over other interested clubs.

“The confidence that the coach gave me was key. I didn’t expect to play so much at first, but I guess I earned it. I’m very happy and I hope I continue like this, without trusting myself and working. The coach askes that I take advantage of my virtues, that I get out of the wing, create danger and help in defence.”

Virgili also reflected on his time at Barcelona, admitting that it was a difficult – but necessary – decision to leave.

“It was very good. I was there for a year, I started in the youth team, then I went up to the reserve team, I scored goals and I had a week of pre-season with the first team. All that gives you a name and visibility. I will always be grateful to Barcelona. It was a difficult decision (to leave), but I was clear that I wanted to play in La Liga. At Barcelona it was very difficult to have opportunities. I went out in search of minutes and opportunities, although it hurt me to leave the club.”

Virgili believes he can return to Barcelona

The 19-year-old, who is currently with Spain’s U21 side, admitted that he hopes to return to Barcelona in the future, and he believes that he is able to do so, as long as he continues delivering for Mallorca.

“Yes (I hope to go back). If I never return to Barcelona, I will always have that thorn. I would have loved to make my debut with the first team, even if it was only for one day. But football doesn’t end there. Everyone has to make their way and find their place. If you do it right, the prize can come.”