Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona plans for Lionel Messi statue

After Lionel Messi visited the Spotify Camp Nou earlier this week, much has been said about a possible return to Barcelona for the club’s greatest ever player. The 38-year-old is expected to end his playing career in the coming years, at which point he hopes to return to Catalonia – which would open the door to him being involved.

On this topic, Barcelona president Joan Laporta made it clear that he would be delighted to see Messi involved with the club upon his retirement from football, as he stated during a book launch event on Thursday (via Sport).

“I’m sure Messi will be linked to Barcelona. When he finishes his professional career at Inter Miami, I don’t know what he will do, but he knows that Barcelona’s doors are open. I said it the other day, we have absolute respect and admiration, he deserves the most beautiful tribute in the world from Barcelona.”

Laporta: It would be only fair if Messi had his statue

Laporta also confirmed that plans are already in the works for Messi, who will receive a tribute ceremony from Barcelona when the time is right, to be honoured with a statue at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“On the board of directors, with my colleagues, we always think that something more should be done for Messi. He should have a statue at the Spotify Camp Nou, like Cruyff and Kubala. It would be only fair if Leo had his statue as well. He is one of those reference players who have marked us all.

“We are working on it. Obviously the family has to agree. When the time is right and we have the design of this statue we will propose it. We would like it very much, as Barcelona fans. I think that all Barcelona fans would love to have a statue of Leo Messi where the great figures in the history of Barcelona are.”