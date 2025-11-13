Barcelona have hope of coming out of the international break with most of their stars fit, after two months in the cycle of an injury crisis hampering Hansi Flick’s plans. The most positive news comes in the form of Joan Garcia and Raphinha.

The Brazilian was initially diagnosed with a muscle strain that would keep him out for three weeks, but has not been seen in more than double that. On the other hand Joan Garcia is on schedule to complete six weeks out, at the longer end of his recovery time from a meniscus injury, next week. Cadena Cope say that both are expected to be fit to face Athletic Club on next Saturday, as is the case for Marc Casado.

Jan Virgili: "Barça? It has always been and still is my dream. I've been a Barça fan my whole life. If one day the doors of the first team open to me, I'd be delighted." @marca pic.twitter.com/4CsVokXhzD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2025

Fresh recovery plan in place for Lamine Yamal

After undergoing a surprise procedure on Monday, and withdrawing from the Spain squad, Lamine Yamal is expected to return to training next Tuesday. In the meantime, the 18-year-old is completing gym work and physiotherapy exercises to combat his sports hernia, with the intention of facing Athletic Club in good condition. The initial diagnosis from Barcelona was for seven to 10 days of rest, and he will complete a week on Tuesday.

Pedri pushing for return against Chelsea

The recovery of Pedri has been a pleasant surprise for Barcelona, which is well ahead of the schedule that originally had him out until into December. Even so, it is believed that the visit of Los Leones will come too quickly for Pedri, and a more realistic target is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the 25th the following Tuesday in the Champions League.

If all of these recoveries follow their schedule, then Barcelona will only be missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi going into the end of November, a rare treat for Flick.