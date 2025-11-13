Real Madrid are unlikely to make any signings in January, but it is expected that there will be departures. Endrick Felipe is set to join Lyon on loan, while compatriot Rodrygo Goes could also be on the move.

Rodrygo has continued to struggle for prominence under Xabi Alonso, and this means that he could depart the Bernabeu when the winter transfer window opens. He was strongly linked with a move away in the summer, but on that occasion, all parties decided that he would remain at Real Madrid for the time being – but given that his situation has not improved, an exit could be revisited.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Chelsea are keen on Rodrygo, although Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) has denied that the Premier League side are in talks with the Brazil international.

“From Brazil they mentioned Chelsea as a possible solution for Rodrygo. But at the moment, what I’m getting from Chelsea sources is very clear; Chelsea are not in negotiations with Rodrygo, and are not in talks with Rodrygo’s camp or Real Madrid.”

What should Rodrygo do in January?

It’s clear to see that Rodrygo is second-fiddle to Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid’s left wing position, which has led to him starting only three times since the beginning of the season. Given that he will be eyeing a starting spot for Brazil at next summer’s World Cup, it would make sense for him to move in January, as it would allow him to gain more prominence in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or any other clubs comes in for Rodrygo during the winter transfer window. Real Madrid are unlikely to view a mid-season exit favourably, but if the player pushes, they may be open to him leaving in January.