Barcelona have been under pressure for much of the season through a combination of Real Madrid’s form and their own struggles to apply the pressing system that was so successful last year. It has presented Hansi Flick from rotating as he might have liked, and limited opportunities for younger players.

None more so than Marc Bernal. The 18-year-old midfielder was given the green light to return in September, and returned to action against Valencia on the 14th of September, grabbing an assist in a nine-minute cameo. However there has not been much progress for Bernal since.

Bernal’s lack of minutes this season

Bernal spent over a year recovering from his cruciate ligament injury, and Flick has been careful not to rush him back, an understandable stance. Yet the most he has played in any match this season is 11 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain at the start of October, a third of his 32 total minutes split across five appearances. Marca say that Bernal was disappointed to see Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen used in midfield ahead of him at points too.

Bernal could leave Barcelona in January

The same outlet say that next Saturday’s clash with Athletic Club could be crucial in how his future goes, with Pedri and Gavi injured, and Frenkie de Jong suspended. If he does not receive more game time between now and January, then Bernal would be open to a loan move in the winter transfer window in pursuit of just that. It is expected that he would have plenty of interest were he to be available.

The forecast is that Lamine Yamal will return to training on Tuesday the 18th. Meanwhile, he'll continue completing the daily exercises for his pubalgia. The goal for him is to arrive in full condition for the game against Athletic Club. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2025

Against Celta Vigo, Dani Olmo was used ahead of Bernal in an unfamiliar deeper role, and Pedri’s recovery ahead of schedule, Bernal’s opportunities look as if they be limited. Flick is still searching for form and performances too, which likely reduces his willingness to turn to Bernal.