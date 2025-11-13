Barcelona are hoping to make their long-awaited return to the Spotify Camp Nou after the international break. Following the successful open training session at the stadium last week, efforts have been stepped up to ensure that Hansi Flick’s side will be back home as soon as possible.

The expectation is that Barcelona will be able to return by the end of November, with the date either being next weekend’s clash with Athletic Club, or the following weekend against Alaves. The club has already submitted the relevant documentation to the Barcelona City Council, as they seek to receive phase 1B of the occupancy license, which would allow up to 45,000 supporters to attend matches.

According to Sport, Barcelona expect to receive a decision in the next 48 hours. If this happens, and it is a positive response, it would allow the opportunity to return for the Athletic match, but were there to be any delays, the certainty would be that Alaves would be the earliest possible return date for the Catalans.

Alaves match most likely return date for Barcelona

It is becoming more and more likely that Barcelona will return to the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks, with that feeling being shared among club officials. However, it does appear that the Alaves match is the most likely return date, as the Catalan daily’s report has noted that Athletic officials have been informed that next weekend’s fixture is almost certain to happen at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Despite this, there is a general excited feeling about Barcelona’s impending return to their iconic home stadium, with it likely being just over two weeks until a match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou.