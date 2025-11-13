Barcelona re-open contract talks with 22-year-old midfielder

Barcelona are currently focusing on contract renewals, given that transfer business will be few and far between in January. They are close to reaching an agreement with Eric Garcia, and after him, it is hoped that Marc Casado will also be tied down to a new deal.

Over the summer, Casado’s future at Barcelona was uncertain. The club was reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, but in the end, it was decided that he would continue in Hansi Flick’s squad. And given that he has already featured 12 times this season, he is expected to remain an important figure for the German head coach.

As such, Barcelona have moved to tie him down to a new contract, as per Sport. The idea is for the club to re-open the talks that had been ongoing in the summer, which would see Casado sign on until 2030.

Barcelona had led the Casado operation on stand-by during the summer due to the interest that he had been receiving. But now his desire to stay at the club is known, it is planned for him to pen a new two-year contract extension, which would solidify his place at Can Barca for years to come.

Casado is a valuable squad option for Barcelona

This season has not been great from Casado’s perspective, as he has struggled to recapture the form that he had shown during the 2024-25 campaign. Nevertheless, he remains an important squad option for Flick, especially considering that Gavi and Marc Bernal have had their injury issues over the last 12 months.

Once Eric and Casado’s new deals are done, Barcelona could turn their attention to Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season. But as things stand, neither will be afforded the option to stay.