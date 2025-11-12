Real Madrid are having a good season, but this has not stopped rumours of discontent from within Valdebebas. Xabi Alonso has been involved in most of these, but things between some of the players are also seemingly not at their best.

Rodrygo Goes has also been the subject of speculation, particularly in regards to his future at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old could have left in the summer, but even despite staying, he has struggled for prominence at the Bernabeu, which has led to renewed links of a possible departure.

And while this is ongoing, he has been captured in a tense moment with Real Madrid and Brazil teammate Eder Militao. In a video posted to the Selecao’s official Instagram account, the pair could barely look at each other as they shook hands upon arriving at the national team’s training camp.

These images have yet to be clarified by either player, but in the meantime, it does not look good for Real Madrid supporters, who will hope that Alonso’s squad can remain harmonious amid a difficult spell after back-to-back disappointments against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano. If there is an issue between the pair, the club will hope that it is sorted by the time they return to the Spanish capital next week.

Will Rodrygo leave Real Madrid in 2026?

Even without this incident, much has been said and written about in regards to Rodrygo in recent weeks. It does appear increasingly likely that he will depart Real Madrid in the next couple of years, as he will surely not be able to displace Vinicius Junior in the regular starting line-up that Alonso has in mind.

A move to the Premier League would be most likely, given that a number of top English clubs were in for him over the course of the 2025 summer transfer window. But for now at least, he remains a Real Madrid player.