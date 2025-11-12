The future of Robert Lewandowski is up in the air, by his own admission. The veteran Barcelona striker reminded of his goalscoring prowess on Sunday night with a hat-trick, but there is little clarity on what his future holds beyond the end of the season, when his contract with the Blaugrana expires.

It is true that much of the reporting coming out of the Catalan capital has claimed that Lewandowski will not be offered a new deal at Barcelona. Director of Football Deco is seemingly keen to move for a younger alternative, and look to the future.

“I still don’t know the answer. That’s why I’m in no hurry; I’m at peace with myself,” he told Goal, via Sport.

“And that’s the most important thing. Even if, for example, the club contacted me now, I still wouldn’t answer that question. Because I also need to feel what’s best for me. Right now, I’m calm, I’m in no hurry, and at this moment, I’m not expecting anything more.”

‘Lewandowski is not considering retirement’ – Zahavi

However reports that Lewandowski could retire if Barcelona do not offer him a renewal are not true, as per his agent Pini Zahavi, who brokered his move to the Catalan capital. Although it is obviously beneficial to kill the idea he could retire to drum up interest in his client, Zahavi did admit that he hadn’t had any word from Barcelona over a renewal to Win Win Sports.

“Reports that Lewandowski is considering retirement are not true. He’s a top-level striker, but there’s still no news about renewing his contract or his future with Barcelona.”

AC Milan reportedly to meet with Lewandowski agent

Meanwhile if Barcelona do not offer Lewandowski a new deal, then he could still have interest in Europe’s top league. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone would reportedly push for a move for Lewandowski, and now Sacha Tavolieri has claimed on Sky Sports that AC Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare has approached Zahavi to arrange a meeting in order to discuss Lewandowski’s future. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the key voices in Milan pushing for a move for Lewandowski, feeling he could be a good role model for younger players.

Certainly if reports that Lewandowski would want a club that allows him to continue playing at the top level, then Milan would fit that requirement. A move to either Madrid or Milan would see Lewandowski within two hours of the home he has built in Barcelona, with the 37-year-old seemingly reluctant to uproot his family.