Real Madrid are set for positive news after the international break on the injury front. Defender Antonio Rudiger is nearing a return from knee surgery that he underwent in the summer, and has kept him out since August. Xabi Alonso’s side are on course to be nearing full fitness after the break.

After missing the last nine weeks of action, Rudiger returned to training outside and with the ball on Tuesday, as per Diario AS. While the club will not take any risks with his fitness, he is on course to be potentially available for their next fixture, a trip to Elche, or could return in the Champions League against Olympiakos the following week. The expectation is that he will start training with the group again next week.

Real Madrid nearing full fitness after international break

While Dani Carvajal will be out until 2026, Rudiger’s return will draw Alonso closer to having his entire squad available, a rare feat in the modern game. There is uncertainty over when Franco Mastantuono will be back, but Aurelien Tchouameni, like Rudiger, should be back in action against Olympiakos if not Elche. Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde are both missing games with Belgium and Uruguay, but are set to recover in time to head to Alicante.

Rudiger future to be decided in 2026

Most expect this to be Rudiger’s last campaign at Real Madrid, with his deal up at the end of the season, but recently it was revealed that both sides have agreed to restart talks next calendar year. His future may well depend on what Real Madrid manage to bring in next summer, with interest in Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano. Alonso will no doubt be grateful for his experience and leadership though, with Dean Huijsen struggling in recent weeks, providing him with both an alternative and more competition.