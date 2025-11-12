Real Madrid make new stadium name official with new branding

Real Madrid are undergoing a number of changes at the top level this year, and the Estadio de Santiago Bernabeu is no different. Los Blancos have this year handed their ground a new official name, although it is not a major departure in terms of the nomenclature that is commonly used as it is.

President Florentino Perez is keen to shake up the ownership model at the club, and is due to unveil proposed changes to the member-owned system next week at the club’s General Assembly. This follows on from stadium renovations being completed last year, and Real Madrid hoping to build an underground car park linked to their stadium, as well as reforming the metro station that feeds the stadium. The underground car park has so far been halted following a legal challenge by local residents.

Real Madrid unveil ‘Bernabeu’

While it was prefaced last year, Real Madrid have now made the a change to the name of their stadium official, with Estadio de Santiago Bernabeu now to be known simply as ‘Bernabeu’. As explained by Diario AS, a new branding logo with the shortened name has been visible during their promotional work with the NFL this week – the Bernabeu will host Spain’s first american football match on Sunday between the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.

Part of new life given to Bernabeu

This is part of not only a rebrand for the Bernabeu, which carries the name of club legend and long-time President Santiago Bernabeu, but a fresh lease of life for the stadium. With the renovations, Real Madrid have added a food market and a number of new bars and hospitality options. These represent fresh streams of revenue for the club, and architect Josep Ribas has claimed that the soundproofing of the stadium that will allow concerts to be hosted there will be complete by 2026. This Christmas, the Bernabeu will also host a festive theme park aimed at drawing in families and children.