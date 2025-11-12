Real Madrid have been dealing with their fair share of injury woes of late, and these could be added to during the international break. Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde both suffered blows during the draw at Rayo Vallecano, and another player to start that match is also dealing with physical problems.

Courtois and Valverde were both withdrawn from their respective national teams due to their issues, but right now, the same cannot be said for Eduardo Camavinga. The 23-year-old, who has been a regular starter in recent weeks, has not trained with France for the second day in a row, as per Marca.

Camavinga is considered to be a doubt for France’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Thursday, but at this stage, he is still with his compatriots in Clairefontaine. Real Madrid have yet to request that he be withdrawn, although that could change if he remains absent from training sessions.

Deschamps gives update on Camavinga

At his press conference a few days ago, France head coach Didier Deschamps spoke on the situation with Camavinga, who has struggled a lot with injuries over the last couple of seasons.

“Unfortunately for him, he has injuries that prevent him from having continuity. He also wants more playing minutes, he wants to perform better. If he didn’t have physical problems, he would undoubtedly have more continuity, both with Real Madrid and with us.”

Understandably, Real Madrid will be very keen to avoid Camavinga aggravating any small issues that he is currently dealing with, considering that he is not long back from a hamstring injury that left him sidelined for almost five months. They would certainly prefer for him to return to Valdebebas as soon as possible, but for now at least, he is set to remain with France until the start of next week.