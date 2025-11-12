Real Betis could be in store for an especially significant international break, with several major pieces of news. The headline is the potential return of Isco Alarcon, who has been absent since the start of the season, after being forced to undergo surgery in the summer for the second year in a row.

The 33-year-old is drawing increasingly close to a return though. ED explain that Isco has now completed two weeks of training with the rest of his teammates as he continues his recovery from a second foot fracture, and did so again on Wednesday. El Chiringuito say that Isco is likely to be available for selection next week as Betis host Girona on Sunday, although they obviously await the green light from their medical staff.

🟢 Pasillito a Isco y Junior Firpo en el entrenamiento del Betis. 🔜 Se espera que el malagueño vuelva tras el parón contra el Girona. 📹 @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/iYI8Bb3kOa — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 12, 2025

Joaquin Sanchez appointed as advisor to Betis board

Meanwhile club legend Joaquin Sanchez has also taken on a new role this week, becoming an advisor on Real Betis’ board. Last season Joaquin had an unofficial role helping out the sporting department, and functioning as an ambassador for the club, at times present in transfer talks with players. This will need to be ratified in the next board meeting, but continues Joaquin’s long history with Los Verdiblancos – he too is a minority owner in the club, with a small portion of shares.

Injury positives for Manuel Pellegrini

Along with Isco, Manuel Pellegrini will be close to having a fully available squad on the other side of the international break, provided there are no further setbacks. Junior Firpo also returned to training on Wednesday, while Cucho Hernandez is expected back this week too afer nasal surgery. Ricardo Rodriguez has also missed time of late, but his issue is minor. Only goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who will be out for a further two to three weeks, is set to be absent for Girona’s trip to La Cartuja, with Betis in solid form.