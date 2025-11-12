Barcelona intend to sign a new striker next summer, as they prepare to move on from star number nine Robert Lewandowski, who will almost certainly leave at the end of this season when his contract expires. Several targets have been identified, and one of the leading names is Karl Etta Eyong.

Etta Eyong has been a standout performer in La Liga so far this season, having registered six goals and three assists in 12 matches. He joined Levante in the summer for only €3m, but in 2026, it is expected that he will move on for as much as €30m.

Barcelona are one of the clubs considering a move for Etta Eyong, but they are not alone. As per Radio Marca (via MD), Matteo Moretto has revealed that a number of Premier League clubs also want to sign the 22-year-old, with their interest said to be very strong.

“The Premier League is pressing for Etta Eyong. There are clubs that are already moving, clubs that are following him closely and are going to see him. I’m not going to tell you all the names, but they love him. There are four or five mid-table clubs that want him. Even one that can qualify for the next Champions League. Whoever wants to understand, let them understand.”

Barcelona won’t have it easy to sign Etta Eyong

If Barcelona are in for Etta Eyong, it would be no surprise if they landed him. However, it may not be that straightforward, with the Cameroonian number nine recently revealing that his desire is to play in the Premier League. This presents an obstacle for the Catalans, should they indeed seek to sign him as Lewandowski’s successor.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Etta Eyong plays out. He will be wanted by many in January, but it is more likely that he sees out the season with Levante.