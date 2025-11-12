Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has opened the door to a move to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu, hinting that it would be a step up for France teammate Dayot Upamecano. The Bayern Munich defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and is yet to commit his future.

Last week it was reported that Real Madrid had held a meeting with Upamecano’s agents to discuss a potential move. Los Blancos are believed to be looking to sign a central defender next summer, and have also been credited with interest in Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, also out of contract next year.

Mbappe on Upamecano – ‘All clubs will want him’

Speaking ahead of France’s World Cup qualifiers, Mbappe was asked about Upamecano, and hinted to Marca that not only would a move to Real Madrid be a step up, but that Los Blancos should be trying to sign him.

“He’s doing very well, he’s very confident, full of self-assurance. He’s in the debate about who is the best defender in the world. For me, he’s one of those dominant defenders. He’s capable of keeping up with the forwards, of winning duels. He’s a tactical asset.”

“He’s at a big club, Bayern, there’s not much better… But there are better ones (smiles). I’m not going to say anything, I’m not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him, because I know that if I say something he’ll be under more pressure, but when you talk about a player of this calibre, all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him.”

Bayern President ‘optimistic’ about Upamecano renewal

All the same, Real Madrid will have to battle for his signature, with Bayern showing as much by signing Alphonso Davies to a new deal earlier this year. Bayern President Herbert Hainer said earlier this week that “we would like to keep you. I am cautiously optimistic,” to Abendzeitung, as quoted by Diario AS. This follows on from similar comments from Sporting Director Max Eberl.

PSG interested in Upamecano too

Real Madrid are not the only side interested in Upamecano though, with Paris Saint-Germain among several clubs looking at a move for him. “Paris Saint-Germain is a very, very big club, with a great coach and magnificent players. But for now, my mind isn’t on that,” he recently told RMC Sport, via CF Bayern Insider.