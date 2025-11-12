The last few months have been difficult for Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is currently out injured. The 33-year-old underwent back surgery in the summer, which he is still recovering from.

Prior to his operation, Ter Stegen had been notified that Barcelona did not count on him as a starter for this season. Hansi Flick sees Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny as his first team goalkeeper, which left him with little chance of minutes at the reigning La Liga champions.

Despite this, Ter Stegen signalled his intention to stay prior to his surgery, although that stance is said to be changing ahead of the winter transfer window opening in approximately six weeks’ time. He needs to play in order to guarantee a starting spot at next summer’s World Cup, but even if he does depart in January, being Germany’s number one may not be a shoe-in.

As reported by SportBild (via Sport), Rudi Voller, who is sporting director of the German national team, has established contacts with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, with these talks being used to sound out his willingness to return for the World Cup.

Neuer, who is 39, has already retired from international football, but due to Germany’s goalkeeping woes, he has regularly been linked with a sensational comeback. If he can be tempted, he would almost certainly be Julian Nagelsmann’s starter at the World Cup, which would leave Ter Stegen as a backup once again.

Neuer decision could influence January exit for Ter Stegen

If it is decided that Neuer does return to the German national team, it may be that Ter Stegen opts not to leave Barcelona, as there could be a feeling that he will not start at the World Cuop regardless. This would be a big blow for the Catalans, who cannot afford to keep paying his full salary.