Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is in the crosshairs of Barcelona Director of Football Deco, according to the latest reporting. The England striker is into the final 18 months of his deal in Bavaria, and reportedly has a release clause in his contract active next summer.

On Wednesday it was reported in England that Barcelona had made Kane their top priority ahead of their pursuit of a number nine next summer. The 32-year-old will seemingly be available for a price of €65m due to a clause in his deal, but Barcelona see him as the perfect option to repeat the move they made for Robert Lewandowski four years ago.

Harry Kane keen on Barcelona move

The initial report explained that Kane could be tempted by a move to Barcelona, but Indykaila, who have previously commented on Barcelona’s interest in him, go a step further and say that he ‘wants Barcelona’. The veteran forward is aware however that he would have to take a wage cut in order to make the move happen.

Lewandowski could leave Barcelona next summer

The impetus behind the move is the uncertainty over Lewandowski’s future. The 37-year-old is out of contract next summer, and the feeling is that this may be his last campaign at Barcelona, with the forward himself admitting that he is not certain of where he will be next season. It seems Barcelona will not rely exclusively on Ferran Torres as an out and out number nine next year, and as such, are on the hunt for a replacement.

Does Kane make sense for Barcelona?

On the one hand, there are few better number nines in football than Kane currently, and Barcelona do not have the finances to pursue a younger, longer-term option at the position. The England striker also offers more in terms of link-up play compared to Lewandowski. However he has battled injury issues more than Lewandowski, and may not last as long as the Polish striker has into his mid-thirties. The chances are that Barcelona would be looking for Kane’s replacement within a couple of years. Equally, if Barcelona are keen to play system requiring an intense press, Kane’s ageing legs are not the most obvious choice.