Real Madrid are 11 days away from a potentially significant date in their history, with President Florentino Perez set to suggest a change of ownership for the first time in their 123-year history. Currently Los Blancos are one of four clubs in Spain’s professional divisions owned by the club’s members.

Around 18 months ago, the first talk of a potentially seismic shift in the club’s future emerged, and Perez himself confirmed that something was in the works at the club’s General Assembly last year. This year’s edition is set to take place on the 23rd of November, and during that Perez is expected to call an extraordinary assembly, in which he will present details of the new model to the club’s delegate members.

Details of potential Real Madrid ownership change

A number of potential models have been suggested, including selling off 49% of the club to inverstors, or splitting the club into a sports entity and a commercial company. El Chiringuito say that Perez is intending to turn Real Madrid members into shareholders though.

🚨 El NUEVO MODELO que quiere plantear FLORENTINO PÉREZ en la asamblea del REAL MADRID. 💰 Quiere repartir el patrimonio del club entre los socios.#JUGONES pic.twitter.com/J4x3oQgFjI — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 11, 2025

Perez’s plan is to suggest that every member of Real Madrid receives a share of the club, which will correspond to the club’s total value. Currently Forbes estimate the club’s value at €5.83b, while Los Blancos possess 95,612 members, meaning each share would be worth just under €61k in said hypothetical.

However members of the club would not be able to sell their shares to third parties, with El Chiringuito claiming the main aim is to avoid the club falling into the hands of foreign capital, although it is not clear how that would come about under the current model.

Question marks over Perez’s plans

The plans are certainly controversial, and Perez has received some pushback internally. Perez and advisor Anas Laghrari are seemingly in favour of moving towards a different model, while General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and much of the rest of his board, including brother Enrique Perez, are against the move. There has been some suggestion that Perez may be reconsidering the move, but any change will have to be approved by the club’s members in a referendum.