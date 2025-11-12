Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe is set to leave the club 18 months after arriving, as he seeks increased game time. The 19-year-old talent has been sidelined by Xabi Alonso since arriving, and despite recovering from injury in mid-September, has not yet been on the pitch this season.

The teenage forward arrived from Palmeiras two summers ago shortly after turning 18, in a deal worth €40m that could rise to a total of €60m depending on variables. Despite averaging around a goal per game in the meagre opportunities afforded to him by Carlo Ancelotti, he did not manage a more regular spot in the team. His hopes were pinned on the arrival of Alonso granting him a fresh lease of life, and despite receiving loan offers in the summer, decided to fight for his spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid agree deal with Olympique Lyon for Endrick

With no minutes so far though, Endrick is now open to a loan move, and is happy to move to Olympique Lyon in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old is keen on a switch to the French giants due to the size of the club, their presence in the Europa League, and the ability to communicate easily with Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca.

🚨🔴🔵 Olympique Lyon and Endrick, exclusive story from October set to become reality soon. The agreement between clubs, also very advanced on straight loan with no buy option clause included. Endrick wants OL move. 🔜🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6VofIgX0gh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2025

Now Fabrizio Romano reports that a simple loan deal for Endrick until the end of the season is at an advanced stage, and GE in Brazil have corroborated that information. It seems a move to Ligue 1 is imminent.

Carlo Ancelotti’s advice to Endrick

It is not lost that Brazil manager Ancelotti, and the harbinger of Endrick’s hopes of being at the 2026 World Cup, this week advised Endrick to speak to Real Madrid about ‘what is best for him’. Ancelotti has also reiterated on several occasions that only players that are playing will be part of his squad in the USA, Mexico and Canada.