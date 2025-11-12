Barcelona handed major Pedri boost as return date brought forward

Barcelona are currently in the midst of a crisis in defensive midfield, although there is light at the end of the tunnel. For the Catalans’ next match against Athletic Club, Hansi Flick has been due to be without Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri, but the latter is now poised to be involved.

Pedri was sent off during Barcelona’s defeat in El Clasico, but more worryingly, he was confirmed to have injured his hamstring in the days after the match. His lay-off period was set at six weeks, but now, there is a strong feeling that the 22-year-old midfield maestro will be back ahead of schedule.

As per Diario AS, Pedri is recovery very well from his hamstring injury, to the point that it is no longer ruled out that he features during the match against Athletic. However, the club will prioritise being cautious in this situation, as they do not want him to suffer a relapse, as was the case with Raphinha.

Nevertheless, there are chances for Pedri to be involved in Barcelona’s next Champions League match against Chelsea, which comes three days after the Athletic clash. He is unlikely to start either match, but he should be at 100% by the time Atletico Madrid head to Catalonia at the beginning of December.

Pedri return is much-needed for Barcelona

Barcelona may not have struggled much result-wise (two wins, one draw) in Pedri’s absence, but their performances in midfield have taken a dip. De Jong has carried that area of the park on his own in the absence of his partner, so it is essential that he returns as soon as possible – albeit without risking a relapse.

It remains to be seen exactly when Pedri returns, but easing him back in against Athletic would be an ideal scenario for Barcelona.