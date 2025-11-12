Barcelona eyeing move for U17 World Cup striker

Barcelona intend to sign a Robert Lewandowski replacement next summer, with the veteran striker unlikely to be offered a new contract before his current deal expires at the end of this season. But whoever comes into the first team may not be the only number nine to arrive in Catalonia.

Outside of the senior squad, there are few standout strikers at Barcelona. Oscar Gistau is highly-rated within La Masia, but his development has stagnated of late due to a serious knee injury, for which he was forced to undergo surgery. With this in mind, potential signings are being drawn up, as efforts are made to improve the options in the academy.

According to Albert Fernandez, Thomas de Martis is one of the players under consideration. Barcelona have been interested in the 17-year-old for a number of months, and they are currently keeping tabs on his performances at the ongoing U17 World Cup.

Despite only being 17 years of age, de Martis has already featured twice for Lanus’ first team, with one of those appearances coming in the Liga Profesional. He is regarded very highly at the Argentine club, although they could lose him next summer if Barcelona come calling.

As per FIFA rules, de Martis would not be able to join Barcelona until he turns 18, which is next June. It would mean that he’d have chances to be involved in the first team’s pre-season if a deal was pre-agreed, but at this stage, the Catalans have not decided whether to seek his signing.

Barcelona need more striker options

It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to be looking at someone like de Martis, given the need for another striker or two to be added into the La Masia setup. For now, it remains to be seen whether they make a move.