Barcelona are unlikely to do much business in January, but leading up to the transfer window, they have in-house situations to resolve. The most pressing involves Eric Garcia, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Eric has arguably been Barcelona’s best defender this season, with Hansi Flick having counted on him as a right-back and centre-back. In total, he has made 16 appearances across all competitions, and given his performance levels, he will continue to have a lot of prominence for the Catalans until the end of the campaign.

As things stand, this will be Eric’s final season at Barcelona, and with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him, his future is in some doubt. However, it is very likely that he does stay at the Spotify Camp Nou, with Sport reporting that an agreement on a new contract is expected to be finalised before the end of 2025.

Barcelona want Eric to sign long-term deal

Ivan De la Pena, Eric’s agent, has been in talks with Barcelona sporting director Deco for some time, and in the coming weeks, it is hoped that an agreement is finally reached. The plan would be for him to sign until 2029, with the option of an additional 12 months, which would take him through to 2030.

It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to tie down Eric to a new contract, given his importance to the first team. He has been very dependable this season, which is to his credit as he had barely been counted upon following return to the club after an impressive loan at Girona in the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona will certainly be desperate to have Eric’s new deal finalised before the end of the year, as this would ensure that PSG have no chance of entering into a pre-contract agreement. But for now, there is work still to be done.