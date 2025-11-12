Next summer, there could be a number of prominent first team players that end their respective spells at Barcelona. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is no longer counted on, while Robert Lewandowski is not expected to be offered a new contract before his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Another player whose contract is up next June is Andreas Christensen. The 29-year-old has been a solid performer whenever he has been counted upon since his 2022 move from Chelsea, but his inability to stay fit has meant that he is down the pecking order in central defence – and this could mean that he is now offered a new deal.

Despite this, Christensen is not actively thinking about his Barcelona future, as he told Tipsbladet (via Marca).

“I think we’re in a good situation and there’s nothing that can change what I do in my day-to-day life. Of course, you want to be clear about it and know what’s going to happen. But it’s not something that changes our mood during the day, or something we talk about.”

Christensen wants to extend his stay at Barcelona

Christensen admitted that he does not know whether Barcelona want to give him a new contract, but he has made it clear that his priority would be to remain in Catalonia for at least another year or two.

“No, I don’t have any feeling about it – not yet. I just prefer to focus on being part of the team and playing as much as I can. I hope (to stay), but for now I have to take things as they come. If there is anything to be done, my agent will order. Of course I’d like to know what’s going on, but I’d rather focus on what I can do. But I don’t have a plan B.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Christensen unfolds, but even if he is not afforded the opportunity to remain as a Barcelona player, he could still stay in La Liga with another club.