The ongoing battle between Barcelona and Spain over the fitness of Lamine Yamal will linger on in the coming weeks, after La Roja released an angry statement on the handling of the incident. The 18-year-old has undergone an unusual treatment to deal with an irritating groin issue.

Since the start of September, Lamine Yamal has been stuggling with a sports hernia, and is yet to be able to shake the pain completely, although over the last week, he has looked closer to his best. The pain impacts sharp turns, acceleration and shooting, and Lamine Yamal has so far undergone only physiotherapy and rest to deal with the issue. The objective is to prevent the issue from becoming chronic.

Lamine Yamal undergoes ‘radiofrequency treatment’

On Monday night it was reported that Barcelona had consulted Belgian specialist Ernest Schilders on the issue, ahead of Lamine Yamal joining up with Spain. On Monday morning, Lamine Yamal underwent a radiofrequency treatment, as described by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Cadena Cope say that Lamine Yamal’s camp were keen on the treatment, and pushed for action at this point in time.

That involves a needle being guided by X-ray or echograph into the nerves affected by the sports hernia, and emitting an electric current into them, as explained by Sport. The idea is to tackle the pain felt in the area, and while for 24 to 48 hours it can have a light pain, the objective is to break the circle of pain. In order to leave behind the hernia, Lamine Yamal will need to continue working to strengthen the area through physiotherapy and gym work, but the treatment allows him to do so without pain, alleviating symptoms for as long as a few months.

Step before surgery

The success of the treatment hinges on the rehabilitation work and the efforts to strengthen area carried out after. It is described as an alternative to surgery that is less drastic, and Barcelona, Lamine Yamal and Spain will be desperately hoping that it pays off.

Official: The RFEF Medical Services wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10th, the day of the beginning of the official start of the international break with the national team, that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive…

Should the treatment fail, and Lamine Yamal be required to undergo surgery, then he would be at risk of missing the key part of the season for Barcelona, and struggling to be in top form for the World Cup next summer. Equally, should surgery be delayed, and Lamine Yamal play through it for the back half of the season, then that will increase the risk of it becoming a chronic problem.