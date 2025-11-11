Barcelona

Spain’s Luis de la Fuente reacts to Barcelona treatment of Lamine Yamal – ‘Never experienced anything like it’

Image via Getty Images

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has weighed in on the withdrawal of Lamine Yamal from his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkiye. The news came as a surprise, and La Roja have explained that they were only made aware of treatment applied to Lamine Yamal late on Monday night.

A statement was put on Tuesday morning by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) explaining that Lamine Yamal had been released from international duty, after Barcelona applied a ‘radiofrequency treatment’ to his groin area to deal with a sports hernia. In it, they expressed their surprise and dismay at the fact that they were not notified of the treatment, which occurred on Monday morning, until late that night.

De la Fuente – ‘It’s not very normal’

De la Fuente appears unhappy with Barcelona's handling of the injury.

It has not taken long for de la Fuente to give his thoughts on the matter, and shortly after the RFEF’s official statement, he would appear on national radio.

“Of course I was surprised. When you don’t know anything about it, you don’t know any details, and then someone tells you, you’re surprised. Especially with a medical issue,” de la Fuente told RNE Deportes, as part of an advance on an upcoming interview.

“There are procedures that happen outside the Federation. That’s how it is, and we have to accept it. [It] isn’t very normal. No, I’ve never experienced a situation like this. I don’t think it’s very normal.”

Barcelona confused by Spain reaction

It is certainly the latest episode in an ongoing battle between the two, although it has been suggested that Lamine Yamal’s camp was keen to have the treatment when he did. Cadena SER say that Barcelona do not understand the Federation’s stance, while Lamine Yamal is keen to stay out of it. He is keen for the two to communicate to avoid further media battles. They say that Barcelona have taken advantage of the ideal point at which to undergo treatment, when the competition is paused, and that ‘next they’ll want to be applying the treatment themselves’. The Catalan club have also insisted that they communicated the injury as soon as treatment was completed.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lamine Yamal Luis de la Fuente Spain La Roja

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News