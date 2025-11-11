Barcelona and Real Madrid never take long to take notice of Europe’s and increasingly the world’s top teenage talents, and Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn is increasingly being cast as just that. The 16-year-old has been impressing in the 2. Bundesliga this season, and already Europe’s giants are circling.

Eichhorn has been one of Hertha’s most used players this season, starting seven of their 12 league games, and performing consistently. Sky Sports DE have revealed that depending on several variables, he will have a release clause of just €10-12m next summer, which most top clubs will consider affordable.

Kennet Eichhorn hat sich schon mit 16 Jahren zu einer festen Größe bei Hertha BSC entwickelt und sich einen Stammplatz erkämpft. Das ruft die nationale und internationale Konkurrenz auf den Plan.#skytransfer #tu pic.twitter.com/UpoQ8LAHdU — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) November 10, 2025

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are leading the race for him though, and have been most active in their pursuit so far, but Borussia Dortmund are also following his progress.

Interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in Eichhorn

Real Madrid and Barcelona are listed alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as the top clubs from abroad that are interested in Eichhorn. Sky Sports DE’s report was also echoed by BILD last week (via Sport), who also say Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Eichhorn. So far Eichhorn has been deployed in front of the Hertha defence, and has stood out for his intelligence in the middle of the pitch.

Future up in the air for Eichhorn

However his future remains up in the air looking ahead to next summer. Despite the pursuit of Bayern and Leipzig, a stay at Hertha next season is not out of the question, and Eichhorn could look to continue his development by renewing his deal with a higher release clause.

An interesting detail is that Eichhorn is impressing alongside one-time Bayern wonderkid Michael Cuisance, who was tipped for the top himself. The 26-year-old made the move to Bavaria as a teenager, but after some unsuccessful moves since, will be able to advise Eichhorn on what fits his career best.