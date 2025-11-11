Inter Miami star and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has evaluated his chances of being at the World Cup and when he might retire. The 38-year-old recently signed an extension in Miami until 2028, at which point he would be into his forties.

Messi made headlines in Barcelona this week after making an undercover return to Camp Nou without the club’s knowledge. During an interview with Sport, Messi also explained that he and his family would consider moving back to the Catalan capital.

‘The moment I’m not physically up to it…’ – Messi

However there seems to be little doubt that Messi is in the twilight of his career. While the Argentina international assured that he still has a burning desire to win, he did admit that the pressure and the demands in Major League Soccer were lower. On his retirement, he told Sport that he was still enjoying himself.

“I’m happy with how these years have gone, and as long as I can and feel physically fit, I’ll keep playing the same way, trying to compete, win, and always give my all. The moment I see that I’m not physically up to it, that I’m struggling on the court, or that I’m not enjoying it, that will be the moment to call it quits. But right now, I’m enjoying it, I feel good, and that’s where I’m at.”

Will Lionel Messi play the 2026 World Cup?

The other major question mark over Messi’s future is the 2026 World Cup. He has hinted in the past that he was unsure whether he would make to the tournament, after what seemed like a farewell match in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

“Yes, obviously it is, it’s a special World Cup. It’s special to play with the national team, and to be in other important, official competitions, especially considering what a World Cup means, and after having won it. But, as I was saying, I don’t want to be a burden, so to speak. I want to feel good physically, to be sure that I can help and contribute to the group, to the squad.”

Lionel Messi: "I really miss all those moments at Barcelona. Perhaps I enjoy them more now than I did when things were happening, because of the daily grind and what it meant to play match after match, constantly thinking about the next one without being able to enjoy what we… pic.twitter.com/XCNE9rtp9r — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 11, 2025

“Our season is different from the European one. We’ll have a preseason in between, few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we’ll see day by day if I really feel physically fit enough to be where I’d like to be and be able to participate. But obviously, I’m aware that it’s a World Cup, and it’s special, and that the World Cup is the biggest competition there is. So, I’m excited, but taking it one day at a time.”

Messi will join up with the Argentina squad today in Alicante after his flying visit to Barcelona, but has missed four of the last seven games for his national team this year. This season he still managed 42 goals and 20 assists in his 46 appearances for Inter Miami.