Inter Miami star and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has hinted that he could move back to Catalonia with his family at some point in the future. The Argentine superstar also discussed his exit from Barcelona, which he described as ‘strange’ given the circumstances of his departure.

The 38-year-old has not played in front of fans at Spotify Camp Nou since before the global pandemic, leaving an open wound for many Barcelona fans, and the player himself, who did not have the chance to say farewell. Messi explained in an interview with Sport that with a little distance, he appreciates what he managed at Barcelona more now.

“I really miss all those moments. Perhaps I enjoy them more now than I did when things were happening, because of the daily grind and what it meant to play match after match, constantly thinking about the next one without being able to enjoy what we were doing. Today, seeing it calmer and more relaxed, from a distance, after a couple of years have passed, it feels so much better.”

Messi opens up on Barcelona exit

Messi was set to extend his deal with Barcelona in August of 2021, with a new contract agreed with the club for a further two years. However on his return from holidays, Messi was informed that Barcelona had withdrawn the contract offer, and he would be leaving as a free agent.

“I think I was talking about this with you once. I was left with a strange feeling after leaving, because of how everything happened, because I ended up playing my last years without fans, because of the pandemic. After spending my whole life there, I didn’t leave the way I imagined, the way I dreamed.”

“I imagined, as I said, playing my entire career in Europe, in Barcelona, ​​and then, yes, coming here like I did, because that was my plan, what I wanted. And well, the farewell was a bit strange too, because of the situation, because of everything. But well, I think the fans’ affection will always be there, because of what I said, because of everything we’ve been through.”

‘It comes across as if PSG was hell, but it wasn’t’ – Messi

Landing in Paris just four days later to sign a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for two years, Messi looked out of sorts during his time at Parc des Princes, despite moments of brilliance and strong numbers too. Messi explained that mentally he was still recovering from the impact of leaving Barcelona.

“It also comes across like Paris was hell, but it wasn’t. When I say I didn’t have a good time, it’s because I wasn’t happy with what I was doing and what I love to do – playing football, the day-to-day routine, training, matches – because I just wasn’t feeling good. But then, honestly, we had a really great experience as a family. The city is spectacular, we enjoyed it. It was the first time we’d left Barcelona, ​​and everything was new to us, which made it very difficult, because it wasn’t an injury; it just happened that way.”

“But the truth is, I wasn’t happy with what I love to do on a daily basis. And here, yes, we’re doing well, we’re enjoying the city, our daily life. As I was saying, it’s a very similar life to what I had in Castelldefels, with the club nearby, the kids’ school very close too, everything within easy reach, convenient. We live away from the city, which is beautiful, but the traffic is terrible.”

‘We miss Barcelona so much’ – Messi

On Sunday night, Messi reappeared to the surprise of everyone, back at Camp Nou. Not least that of the club, with Barcelona unaware of his intentions to see the stadium. Messi spoke about the desire to move back to Barcelona.

“I’m really looking forward to going there. We miss Barcelona so much. My wife and the kids are always talking about Barcelona, ​​about the idea of ​​living there again. We have our house there, everything, so that’s what we want. I’m really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it’s finished because I haven’t been back to Camp Nou since I moved to Paris, and then they moved to Montjuïc.”

“It’s going to be strange going back to the new stadium and seeing it because the last time I saw it was a long time ago, and it’s going to be exciting to relive and remember everything that was like, even though the stadium is different. Thank you for all the support, as always.”

It is not clear whether Messi will ever set foot on the Camp Nou pitch as a player again, and his words seem to suggest that he and his family would move back there after his career. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has suggested that a friendly involving Messi would be the perfect way to reopen Camp Nou when it is complete. However given the tension between the two following his exit, it is unclear whether Messi would be willing to with Laporta, the man who broke his promise to keep him at the club, in power.