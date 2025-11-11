Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has picked out his two favourite memories from his time with the Blaugrana, which provided a major chunk of the titles making him the most decorated footballer in history. The 38-year-old also noted that he still follows the club as a supporter.

Messi made headlines on Monday morning in Catalonia after returning to Camp Nou under the cover of darkness, without the club’s knowledge. The interview conducted by Sport occurred two weeks before Messi’s return to Barcelona, and he also spoke about his desire to move back to the city at some point. Both the city and the club are filled with nostalgia for Messi.

Messi’s two favourite memories at Barcelona

During the interview, Messi spoke lovingly of his time at Barcelona, and the affection that he still receives from the fanbase. Asked whether there was one memory that stood out for him, Messi managed to narrow it down to two.

“It’s hard to pick just one. Thank God I’ve been lucky enough to experience so many moments. I don’t know, usually when we talk about happiness we think about titles, achievements, the important things we’ve accomplished. But the first sextuple with Guardiola was extraordinary, and the last Champions League with Luis Enrique was too. I don’t know, it’s hard to choose just one moment.”

‘I have so many things to cherish’ – Messi

Messi noted that while obviously the football was a dominant part of his time in Barcelona, the city represents a major part of his life off the pitch too.

“Being part of this club, having arrived as a child and grown up and spent my entire life in Barcelona, ​​I am grateful to God for bringing me here as a boy. I am also grateful for the birth of my children in the city, and for the entire club and the city in general, because I left as a child, grew up, and spent my whole life here. There are so many things, not only at the club but also in the city, that I have to cherish.”

The story of Lionel Messi showing up at the Spotify Camp Nou is as followed: Leo showed up outside the stadium and asked permission from Limak's security personnel, who transferred the consultation to Barcelona. From the club, whose top management was in Vigo about to return to… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2025

Messi still following Barcelona as a fan

At Inter Miami, Messi has been surrounded by a cohort of his former teammates at Camp Nou, with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all joining the club after him. Not to mention manager Javier Mascherano, who played with Messi both with Argentina and Barcelona. The Blaugrana are a regular point of conversation, and Messi confirmed he still follows the club as a fan.

“Yes, yes, obviously, and even more so since there are several of us who are together now and we always talk about all the situations that happen at the club, the results, and the game.”

Whatever Messi does tends to be headline news, but his undercover visit has again sparked conversation about a return in one capacity or another. The question mark over whether Barcelona’s fans will ever get to see Messi play at Camp Nou again remains in the air though.