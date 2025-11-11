Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will not be in action for the Spanish national team during this international break, as La Roja look to seal their qualification for the 2026 World Cup against Georgia and Turkiye. A statement from Las Rozas has further tensed relations between Barcelona and Spain.

The 18-year-old forward completed 90 minutes against Real Madrid, Club Brugge and came off for the final minutes against Celta Vigo on Sunday, but on Monday morning, Barcelona applied an ‘invasive radiofrequency treatment’ to Lamine Yamal, to deal with his sports hernia in the groin area. The period of recovery recommended is seven to 10 days, and as such, Spain have released him from international duty. In his place, Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos has been called up by de la Fuente.

Spain were unaware of Lamine Yamal treatment

The statement emitted by Spain expressed ‘surprise and dismay’ after finding out at 13:47 on Monday that Lamine Yamal had undergone the treatment the same morning. They say that Barcelona did not communicate the treatment until a report sent to them at 22:40 on Monday night, which also came with the recommended rest period.

Latest episode in battle between Barcelona and Spain

This represents the latest episode in something of a battle between Barcelona and Spain over the fitness of some of their players. The flashpoint this season occurred in September, when it was claimed by Barcelona that Lamine Yamal had been given pain-killing injections to feature against Bulgaria and Turkiye, with Hansi Flick later criticising Luis de la Fuente for his handling of the incident. De la Fuente responded saying that Flick ‘lacked empathy‘, and defended La Roja’s position.

Barça have received a visit from the prestigious Belgian surgeon Ernest Schilders, a specialist in pubic and adductor injuries, precisely the type of ailment that Lamine Yamal has been dragging for weeks. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2025

Lamine Yamal missed the October internationals due to an aggravation of his groin issue, but was called up again after starting all of Barcelona’s last six games. However Barcelona decided to carry out the treatment just when he was due to play with the national team.